Donegal’s Michael Langan has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The St Michael’s received 5,269 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Meath’s Ruairí Kinsella (3,398), Carlow’s Conor Doyle (2,092), and Down’s Daniel Guinness (1,979).

An influential figure in Donegal’s encouraging Allianz Football League Division One campaign, the county joint captain was at his brilliant best against Kerry on Sunday.

Langan supplied six points on the board and show leadership for Jim McGuinness’ in-form team.