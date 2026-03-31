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The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 31/03/2026

 

 

Got it! Let’s get it into that exact daily style. I have swapped out the old stories and placed all of your new ones into that exact hook-driven format:

On today’s program, we balance a heavy focus on major national studies and policing with the powerful, real-life stories impacting our local communities. In this episode:

  • The Minimum Wage Debate: Following the publication of a major study today, Dr. Paul Redmond of the ESRI joins Greg to analyze the findings and its impact on workers and businesses.

  • The AGSI Conference: Sergeant Tom O’Griofa joins us live from the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors conference to highlight the key issues up for discussion.

  • Support for Billie: Rhianna Bolton joins Greg to discuss her daughter Billie, who is currently in Crumlin Children’s Hospital, and her partner Cathal’s ongoing fundraising drive.

  • St. Johnston Road Safety: We return to the village where locals again express severe concerns over road safety following another RTC in the area.

  • Community Garda Information: Garda Grainne Doherty joins Greg for our weekly look at local policing and community safety initiatives.

  • The €32m Boost: John Manary and Senator Manus Boyle go head-to-head to debate the recent multi-million euro announcement for mackerel fishermen.

  • Livestock Attacks: We hear of growing calls for much more to be done to hold dog owners responsible if their pets attack or worry sheep.

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