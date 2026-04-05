Declan Boyle previews Monday’s League Of Ireland fixtures

Finn Harps secured an impressive 0-0 draw against unbeaten league-leaders Cork City at Finn Park on Friday and now face another tricky game on Easter Monday.

Kevin McHugh’s team travel to Wicklow to take on second-placed Bray Wanderers and could break into the top four depending on how other results go.

In the Premier Division, Derry City were beaten 2-1 by Galway United on Friday and go to The Showgrounds on Monday in desperate need of a win.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport to talk all things LOI and started by reflecting on Finn Harps’ well-earned point on Friday night in Ballybofey…