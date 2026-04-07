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€3.5 million allocated for new Ballyshannon – Bundoran Fire Station at Finner

€3.6 million has been allocated to Donegal County Council to start work on the building of a new fire station at Finner to serve Ballyshannon and Bundoran. Three new appliances are also being provided to Donegal County Council’s fie service.

Councillors chose to proceed with the plan in October, bringing to an end a debate a 40 debate about whether each should retain their own stations, or a single new station should be developed.

Donegal MD Cathaoirleach Michael Naughton says this is a very important allocation, as the amount will allow for planning and design, and also he hopes, for a start to be made on construction……

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