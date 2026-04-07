Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Fuel protests underway as government is urged to do more

Motorists from all over the country are driving towards Dublin this morning to join a huge convoy protesting over rising fuel costs.

‘The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices’ group says trucks, tractors, vans, buses, cars, farmers, hauliers, fishermen, construction workers and families are all on the move – with O’Connell Street the main focal point for supporters and speakers throughout the day.

A North West demonstration got underway n Sligo at 8 o’clock this morning, with several companies and individuals from Donegal involved.

Aontu leader Peadar Tobin says today’s protest is no surprise.

He says everyone’s affected by rising energy costs and today’s protestors are calling for the removal of carbon tax, and further reductions for excise duty on fuel………….

 

Pic – Donegal protesters heading towards Sligo this morning

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating attempted burglary in Letterkenny

7 April 2026
ballyshannon-garda-station-2-390x285
News

Digger bucket stolen in Inver

7 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 07/04/2026

7 April 2026
roads policing car
News, Top Stories

11 Driving under the Influence arrests in Donegal over the Easter weekend

7 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating attempted burglary in Letterkenny

7 April 2026
ballyshannon-garda-station-2-390x285
News

Digger bucket stolen in Inver

7 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 07/04/2026

7 April 2026
roads policing car
News, Top Stories

11 Driving under the Influence arrests in Donegal over the Easter weekend

7 April 2026
stationroundabout2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information following fatal road incident in Letterkenny

7 April 2026
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water supplies returning to Falcarragh and Gortahork

7 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube