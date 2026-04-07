Fuel protests underway as government is urged to do more

Motorists from all over the country are driving towards Dublin this morning to join a huge convoy protesting over rising fuel costs.

‘The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices’ group says trucks, tractors, vans, buses, cars, farmers, hauliers, fishermen, construction workers and families are all on the move – with O’Connell Street the main focal point for supporters and speakers throughout the day.

A North West demonstration got underway n Sligo at 8 o’clock this morning, with several companies and individuals from Donegal involved.

Aontu leader Peadar Tobin says today’s protest is no surprise.

He says everyone’s affected by rising energy costs and today’s protestors are calling for the removal of carbon tax, and further reductions for excise duty on fuel………….

Pic – Donegal protesters heading towards Sligo this morning