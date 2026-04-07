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Man arrested in connection with Lifford attempted murder

Gardaí investigating an attempted murder in Lifford which made an arrest on Sunday.

On January 20th, 2025 Charles Dooher and his father were attacked in their home on Conneyburrow Road.

As a result, Charles, who is in his 20s, was airlifted to a hospital in Belfast and required surgery to repair his skull.

A man aged in his 50s was detained at a Garda station in the North West region under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The man has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

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