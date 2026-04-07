Water supplies returning to Falcarragh and Gortahork

Uisce Eireann says water supplies are returning to customers in Gortahork and Falcarragh following an interruption to the water supply at Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant which crews worked to rectify yesterday.

However, they say customers in higher elevation areas may continue to experience loss of supply or low water pressure until reservoirs fully recharge later this afternoon, as full reservoir levels are required to restore pressure to elevated sites.

Uisce Éireann’s Adrian Gillespie thanked customers for their ongoing patience as reservoir levels continue to replenish over the course of the day.

*******************

Release in full –

Water supply returning to customers in Gortahork and Falcarragh following repairs

Tuesday, 7 April 2026: Water supply is returning to Uisce Éireann customers in Gortahork and Falcarragh following an interruption to the water supply at Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant which crews worked to rectify yesterday.

However, customers in higher elevation areas may continue to experience loss of supply or low water pressure until reservoirs fully recharge later this afternoon, as full reservoir levels are required to restore pressure to elevated sites.

Uisce Éireann’s Adrian Gillespie thanked customers for their ongoing patience as reservoir levels continue to replenish over the course of the day. “We understand the inconvenience of an unplanned outage and we thank customers for their support while we carried out repair works.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278, and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries.

Uisce Éireann also operates a free text service providing real time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up using their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie.