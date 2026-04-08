Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

“It’s the money that we’re owed that’s really grating on our members” – INTO General Secretary

The General Secretary of the INTO says there’s a political paralysis at the heart of the current government, and teachers have no confidence that issues affected the sector will be addressed.

Donegal native John Boyle says he’s never before experienced a teachers’ conference with such a strong appetite for industrial action as is the case this week in Killarney.

Speaking to Highland Radio News from the conference this morning, he said promises regarding long standing issues such as class sizes have not been honoured, and several pledges regarding pay and funding are still outstanding, months after they were to have been paid.

He says this is prompting teachers to leave the sector in Donegal..………..

 

You can listen to the full conversation here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dublin court
News

Garda one of two due before Dublin District Court charged in connection with organised crime investigation

8 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 08/04/2026

8 April 2026
Protest Vans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Third day of fuel prices protest announced for tomorrow

8 April 2026
John Boyle INTO
News, Audio, Top Stories

“It’s the money that we’re owed that’s really grating on our members” – INTO General Secretary

8 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Dublin court
News

Garda one of two due before Dublin District Court charged in connection with organised crime investigation

8 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 08/04/2026

8 April 2026
Protest Vans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Third day of fuel prices protest announced for tomorrow

8 April 2026
John Boyle INTO
News, Audio, Top Stories

“It’s the money that we’re owed that’s really grating on our members” – INTO General Secretary

8 April 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in Derry Court on 15 charges following investigation into fraud and forgery

8 April 2026
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Audio

Sinn Féin Deputy to introduce Victims of Sexual Violence Civil Protection Order Bill in the Dáil

8 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube