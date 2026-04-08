“It’s the money that we’re owed that’s really grating on our members” – INTO General Secretary

The General Secretary of the INTO says there’s a political paralysis at the heart of the current government, and teachers have no confidence that issues affected the sector will be addressed.

Donegal native John Boyle says he’s never before experienced a teachers’ conference with such a strong appetite for industrial action as is the case this week in Killarney.

Speaking to Highland Radio News from the conference this morning, he said promises regarding long standing issues such as class sizes have not been honoured, and several pledges regarding pay and funding are still outstanding, months after they were to have been paid.

He says this is prompting teachers to leave the sector in Donegal..………..

You can listen to the full conversation here –