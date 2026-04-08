The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 08/04/2026

Legislative Protection & Victim Safety

We open the show with a look at the morning newspapers and a significant legislative proposal from Deputy Matt Carthy. Carthy discusses his new proposals aimed at closing a gap in the justice system. The legislation would allow judges to impose a protection order at the point of conviction, ensuring that once a perpetrator is released from prison, they are legally barred from being in the vicinity of their victim.

The Fuel Crisis & Public Protest

The rising cost of living continues to bite, leading to renewed fuel protests.

Krissi Watson , known for her TikTok insights as a “haulier’s wife,” joins us to discuss the disruption. While acknowledging the inconvenience to the public, she argues that these protests are a necessary stand against spiralling costs.

Cllr Tomas Sean Devine offers a different perspective, expressing his disappointment at the low turnout for this morning’s protest in Letterkenny, questioning the momentum behind the movement.

Access Denied: Trá na Rossan

A local controversy is brewing in Downings regarding the removal of public access to Trá na Rossan beach. The closure has sparked outrage among locals and tourists alike. However, Cllr Liam Blaney joins the program to provide an update, stating he is “hopeful” that a resolution will be reached in the near future to restore access.

The DCB Office: A Tone-Deaf Hold Tone?

Mica/DCB campaigner Marti McElhinney voices his frustration with Donegal County Council. He highlights what he describes as an “insulting” choice of hold music: ‘The Homes of Donegal.’ McElhinney argues that playing a song celebrating Donegal homes to people who are currently watching theirs crumble due to defective blocks shows a staggering lack of empathy.

AI in Business: Help or Hinderance?

Is AI-generated content hurting the “shop local” vibe? Shaun McGonigle of Grow Path Media joins us to discuss the pitfalls of modern marketing. He suggests that small businesses may actually be driving customers away by using overly polished or “fake-looking” AI images instead of authentic, human-led content.

Global Politics & Local Views

Finally, we turn our eyes toward the United States. Retired Sergeant Christie Galligan joins the show to discuss the current political climate, stating his firm belief that Donald Trump is not fit for office as the race for the White House continues to dominate global headlines.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Greg Hughes Podcast for your daily dose of Donegal news, politics, and local stories.