Ulster U20 Championship Round Up

Armagh will have home advantage in the semi finals of the Ulster U20 Football Championship having topped Group B thanks to a 1-24 to 2-15 victory over Tyrone.

The defeat was Tyrone’s second in the competition but they still make the quarter finals and will play Derry in the knockout stage.

Derry were comfortable 6-23 to 0-12 winners over Antrim to secure a home fixture for that game against their neighbours.

In the other quarter final, Cavan will host Monaghan. Cavan drew with Down 1-20 to 2-17 while Monaghan beat Fermanagh 3-23 to 1-16.

Donegal had a bye week but had already sealed a home semi final having topped Group A with three wins in their group games.

Ulster U20 Championship Results.

Group B

Armagh 1-24 v 2-15 Tyrone

Down 1-20 v 2-17 Cavan

Group A

Antrim 0-12 v 6-23 Derry

Fermanagh 1-16 v 3-23 Monaghan