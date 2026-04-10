Donegal County Council taking steps to improve access to offshore islands

In a question tabled to Donegal County Council, Councillor Micheal Cholm McGiolla Easbuig asked what steps are being taken to improve access to offshore islands, emphasising the possibility of a new ferry landing at both Arranmore and Burtonport.

A council spokesperson responded that Donegal County Council is endeavouring to adapt the infrastructure with funding secured through a variety of government sources.

Plans in regards to new pontoons and additional seasonal carparking at Burtonport are ongoing, with significant repairs to the Arranmore Ferry Terminal slipway also underway.

Discussions with the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht are ongoing for funding for the projects.

A lining and signing design has been undertaken to assist with traffic management at the pier at Magheroarty.

There is also a brief yet to be approved for the removal of the natural breakwater at the pier.

The spokesperson said that the outcome of all of these projects will determine the way forward for improved access to the islands.

******

COUNCIL RESPONSE IN FULL:

Donegal County Council recongnises the changes in use at its Pier & Harbour facilities and the supports

required for the island communities.

The Council is endeavouring to adapt the infrastructure accordingly,

with the resources available, and with meaningful input from stakeholders at regular island committee

meetings.

The Council must maintain what Piers & Harbour infrastructure it has in first instance while

looking forward to new projects that will add value to operations and users.

Ailt a Chorráin: The work carried out at Ailt a Chorráin since October 2017, with the support and encouragement of the Glenties

Muncipal District Elected Members, and funding secured through a variety of government sources, has

been transformational and work is ongoing with plans being developed regarding new pontoons, with

stakeholder meetings held to agree layout and needs.

Meetings have also been ongoing with local landowners to identify opportunities to provide some additional seasonal carparking to support access arrangements to the island and traffic management in the busy summer season.

Arainn Mhóir Design: Work for significant repairs to the Arrainn Mhoir Ferry Terminal slipway is currently underway at this

time with discussions ongoing with DCRD&G for funding.

A lining and signing design has been undertaken to assist with traffic management at the pier Machaire Ui Rabhartaigh.

Consultant brief for assessment on the removal of the natural breakwater at Machaire Ui Rabhartaigh has been submitted to DRCD&G for approval to tender – the outcome will determine the way forward for improved access to Oilean Toraigh.

Meetings will continue to be held with stakeholders, the Island Committee and with Elected Members as updates on progress are available.