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Armagh and Tyrone name line ups for Ulster battle

Armagh and Tyrone have named their sides for Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Preliminary clash at the Athletic Grounds.

Niall Morgan is back between the Tyrone posts while Michael McKernan has returned to the starting line-up and is named at wing-back with Ben Cullen dropping out.

Frank Burns has also been named in defence as Seanie O’Donnell moves into the attack.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney, meanwhile, has opted to stick with the same 15 that began their draw against Kerry in the final round of the National League.

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