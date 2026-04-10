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Body of Leitrim man to be exhumed today as part of investigation

Gardaí are exhuming the body of Liam Farrell today in County Leitrim.
The 87 year old died after being found unresponsive at the back door of his home near Rooskey in January 2020.
A review into the initial investigation was ordered by Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly last year, and Mr. Farrell’s body is to be exhumed as part of that review.
Speaking today, Chief Superintendent Des McTiernan told reporters Liam Farrell left his home at Aughamore on the night of the 11th of January 2020.
He made the 10-minute walk to Reynolds Pub, before socialising with locals and going to the Weir Lodge at half 10 where he had drinks with a close friend.
At quarter past midnight on the 12th of January he made the 10 minute journey back home, before he was found unresponsive by his son and daughter behind his house at half 3. Later that evening he was pronounced dead.
He’s appealing to anyone who had seen him that night to contact Gardaí, as they try to piece together the events that led to his death.
He was wearing a dark suit, with a light blue shirt and dark wine coloured tie on the 11th of January and is described as being 6 foot 2 in height.
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