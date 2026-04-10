Donegal groups receive support under age and opportunity scheme

A national funding announcement of nearly €300,000 has been made this week to support over 1,000 clubs and groups.

This is under the Age and Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme which aims enhance wellbeing for older people through participation in sport and physical activity.

Across Donegal, €13,810 in grants supported by Sport Ireland were announced to support 47 sport and physical activity groups.

Family Carers, Men’s and Women’s Sheds, ICA’s, Active Retirement Groups, Physical Activity Leaders (PALs) and other social, sporting and community are all in receipt of funding.

Since its inception in 2001, €8.5m has been distributed under this scheme, delivering over 20,000 grants.

2026 funding will support the rollout of activities such as pickleball, dancing, walking, cycling, table tennis, walking football, yoga.

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(Full list of groups)

The Forge Family Resource Centre, Carrowmenagh Community Centre, Áislann Rann na Feirste, ADoPT, Swilly Sisters’ Shed, Lakehouse Nursing Home, Pobal Eascarrach, Greencastle Community Development CLG, Spraoi Agus Sport, Redcastle Community Development, Killaghtee Active Retirement Association, Ramelton Indoor Bowling Club, Cranford Womens Group, Letterkenny Community Centre CLG, Ballindrait Badminton Club, Drimarone Development CLG, Family Carers Ireland Donegal, Pobail Le Chéile, Sliabh Sneacht Centre, Serenity House Learning Centre, Downstrands Family Resource Centre, Mevagh Day Centre CLG, Lifford 50+ Group ARA, Rosbeg and Downstrands Care of the Aged Committee, Club Rothaíochta Chú Uladh, The Black Memorial Hall Committee, Lár Chomhairle Paróiste Ghleann Cholm Cille, Coole Cranford Community Centre, Carrick Sheltered Housing, Ballybofey & Stranorlar Women’s Group, Rossnowlagh Surf Club, Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club Ladies, Active Seniors Lettermacaward and Doochary, Kilmacrennan Young at Heart Group, Mens Shed Carn, Friends of the Glen Active Retirement Group, Mná Phort Mhaise, Twin Towns Friday Club, Ballyshannon & District ARA, Arranmore Welfare Committee, Manorcunningham Women’s Group, Letterkenny ARA, Kurling Club Raphoe ARA, Ballintra Active Group, Manor Kurling Club, Comharchumann Forbartha Ghaoth Dobhair – Club 50, Bundoran Social Club.