Finn Harps receive “significant fine” as sweet was thrown towards Cork City player

Finn Harps have received a “significant fine” after a projectile was thrown towards a Cork City player in last Friday’s SSE Airtricity League clash at Finn Park.

In a statement on club social media, Harps say:

“Following last Friday’s match against Cork City FC, the club has received a significant fine after a projectile (identified as a sweet) was thrown toward an opposition player.

The club has a zero tolerance policy for this behaviour. Any act that endangers the safety of players, staff, or officials will not be tolerated. Anyone found throwing objects onto the pitch, regardless of size, will face an immediate lifetime ban. Such incidents result in serious financial penalties and divert resources away from supporting the team and developing club facilities. Supporters are reminded of their responsibility to conduct themselves in a safe and respectful manner at all times”.

Finn Harps play Cobh Ramblers at Finn Park this evening.