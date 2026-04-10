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Fuel protestors turned away from Government meeting

Protestors have been turned away from a meeting between the Government and farm and haulier groups.

There had been confusion over whether or not they would be allowed at the table – with the Government saying they’d talk to them if they were part of the national associations’ delegation.

The meeting kicked off around half past two, with a number of people who had been involved in the protest turned away from the door.

After discussions outside, protestors Donal Byrne and John Dallon say the blockades and slow moving convoys will continue, because their voices aren’t being heard at the table:

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