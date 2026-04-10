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More action needed as Culdaff boil water notice continues

Uisce Éireann have confirmed that a boil water notice in place for the Culdaff water supply and Three Glens Water scheme is still in place over seven weeks after its first introduction.

This notice is affecting around 1,300 customers on the supply, with Uisce Éireann saying that remedial works are continuing at the water treatment plant and monitoring of the supply is on-going.

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District has hit out and the lack of engagement and slow progress on the notice.

Cllr Martin McDermott says that Donegal County Council no longer having a role in water is a backwards step when issues like this appear:

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