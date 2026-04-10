Three Donegal athletes on Irish team for World Relay Championships

Erin Friel of Letterkenny AC has been selected for the Irish senior squad for next month’s World Relays in Botswana.

Also on the team are two other Donegal athletes, Arlene Crossan of Finn Valley AC and Fintan Dewhirst of Tir Chonaill AC.

They will all be competing in 4×400 metre events. Crossan and Friel are scheduled to take part in the women’s 4x400m and the mixed 4x400m while Dewhirst is down for the mixed 4x400m.

The World Relays Championships take on place on Saturday, May 2nd and Sunday, May 3rd.