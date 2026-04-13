100% Redress Party calling for emergency meeting in wake of growing fuel prices

The 100% Redress Party has called for an emergency meeting of Donegal County Council over what it describes as a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

The request, led by Cllr Tomás Seán Devine and supported by party colleagues, is seeking a meeting this Wednesday to address rising fuel costs, pressure on families and businesses, and the ongoing defective blocks issue.

A motion is also expected to be tabled calling for the resignation of Micheál Martin and Simon Harris, citing a loss of confidence in their leadership.

The party is urging all councillors to support the meeting and stand with the people of Donegal during what it says is a growing crisis.

Cllr Devine says for many, it’s heat or eat: