Bollards installed at Buncrana Pier for safety



Donegal County Council has confirmed that bollards have been installed at Buncrana Pier as a precautionary safety measure.

The council says the section from the lighthouse south-westwards is a beam-and-column structure that has deteriorated over time, with concerns raised following a recent inspection.

The bollards will be installed near the lighthouse to restrict vehicle access and reduce loading on the affected area, while pedestrian access will remain unaffected.

A full structural assessment, both above and below water, is now to be carried out to determine any defects and inform future works.

Cllr Jack Murray says access by sea will not be affected, and the summer ferry service will continue as normal: