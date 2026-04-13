Derry City and Strabane District Council urge public to have their say on Corporate Improvement Objectives

Derry City and Strabane District Council are inviting residents, businesses and community organisations to take part in a public consultation on its draft Corporate Improvement Objectives.

Key priorities of the Corporate Improvement Objectives include:

Driving inclusive growth through the £711m Capital Development Programme

Improving health, wellbeing and participation in sport and leisure, targeting 8,000 participants annually

Protecting and enhancing our environment

Establishing a Local Economic Partnership

Improving customer services and accessibility

The council say the feedback will help shape the year ahead and ensure their priorities reflect the needs of the community.

Consultation closes at 12noon on Monday 27th April.

Have your say here: https://tinyurl.com/u74c96ww or Email: improvement@derrystrabane.com.