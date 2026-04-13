Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Derry City and Strabane District Council urge public to have their say on Corporate Improvement Objectives

Derry City and Strabane District Council are inviting residents, businesses and community organisations to take part in a public consultation on its draft Corporate Improvement Objectives.

Key priorities of the Corporate Improvement Objectives include:

  • Driving inclusive growth through the £711m Capital Development Programme
  • Improving health, wellbeing and participation in sport and leisure, targeting 8,000 participants annually
  • Protecting and enhancing our environment
  • Establishing a Local Economic Partnership
  • Improving customer services and accessibility

The council say the feedback will help shape the year ahead and ensure their priorities reflect the needs of the community.

Consultation closes at 12noon on Monday 27th April.

Have your say here: https://tinyurl.com/u74c96ww or Email: improvement@derrystrabane.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

J Middleton MLA
News, Top Stories

Julie Middleton confirmed as new Foyle MLA

13 April 2026
garda
News

Garda rest days cancelled until tomorrow

13 April 2026
protest pic
News, Top Stories

Fuel protests continue nation-wide including action in Letterkenny and Carndonagh

13 April 2026
diesel
News, Audio

Fuel depots back at full capacity after six-day blockade

13 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

J Middleton MLA
News, Top Stories

Julie Middleton confirmed as new Foyle MLA

13 April 2026
garda
News

Garda rest days cancelled until tomorrow

13 April 2026
protest pic
News, Top Stories

Fuel protests continue nation-wide including action in Letterkenny and Carndonagh

13 April 2026
diesel
News, Audio

Fuel depots back at full capacity after six-day blockade

13 April 2026
fuel pump
News, Top Stories

Heat or eat pressure prompts more councillors to call for emergency DCC meeting

13 April 2026
fuel petrol
News, Top Stories

Strabane fuel protest poster ‘confirmed fake’

13 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube