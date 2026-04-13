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Fuel protests continue nation-wide including action in Letterkenny and Carndonagh


Fuel protests are continuing nationwide today.

In Donegal, several businesses in Carndonagh are refusing to open their businesses in an act of protest.

Meanwhile, action in Letterkenny is set to get underway at 7pm this evening.

Protesters are to gather on the dual carriageway, travel up Main Street and return to the Dry Arch roundabout via McDonalds.

Nationally, slow-moving convoys and road blockages by fuel protestors are continuing this morning.

In Meath, there is a full road closure on the M3/N3 between Junction 11 Kells and Junction 9 Navan going southbound.

Significant delays are likely and Transport Infrastructure Ireland is advising drivers to use a different route.

In Cavan, the N3 southbound is solid behind a convoy on the Kells side of Virginia.

In Kildare, the M9 northbound is busy at Junction 3 Athy, where protestors have gathered.

In Louth, there are convoys on the M1 southbound before Junction 14 Ardee and Jctn 12 Dunleer.

And in Cork, the N28 Ringaskiddy Rd westbound is busy between Shanbally Cross and a protest near Rafeen bridge.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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