HSE accept meeting on Buncrana Community Hospital

The HSE have accepted a meeting with a local delegation regarding the status of Buncrana Community Hospital.

This comes following engagement from Cllr Fionán Bradley, who insists the meeting must involve local people.

The meeting is due to take place next Monday.

Cllr Bradley says if satisfactory answers are not given there will need to be more action on the streets.

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(Release in Full)

FF Cllr and Leas Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD Fionán Bradley is delighted to confirm that a meeting has finally been secured with senior management in the HSE re Buncrana Community Hospital.

Following extensive engagement, many individual pieces of correspondence and the intervention of my Oireachtas colleague, Minister Charlie Mc Conalogue the HSE have today confirmed that they will meet a delegation in relation to serious concerns around the delays to the planned works at Buncrana Community Hospital.

I insisted in my engagement with the senior management of the HSE that the delegation must include local people, some of whom organised and took part in the protest back in March.

All these people either have family members currently in the Nursing Unit or they have family members who would like to be there close to their community but unfortunately, they are being accommodated elsewhere in the County.

Thankfully the HSE have agreed to this request and a number of representatives of these families will be present at the meeting.

The meeting is taking place on Monday 20 th April. I will issue a further update including any new information we receive at the meeting thereafter.