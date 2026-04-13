Planned water disruption in Twin Towns due to repair work

Uisce Éireann is advising that a planned water outage may impact customers in the Twin Towns tomorrow night.

This work is required to carry out essential repairs to the water mains.

Stranorlar, Ballybofey, Mullindrait, Cavan-Cooladawson, Drumboe, and surrounding areas may experience some disruption to their water supply on Tuesday, 14 April, from 8pm until 6am on Wednesday, 15 April.

Damien O’Sullivan from Uisce Éireann explains that following the repair work, it may take two to three hours for the water supply to return to normal.