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SF publishes text of No-Confidence motion

All motorways across the country are now clear of protests, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The winding down of the action follows a package of more than half a billion euro which was agreed between the Government, hauliers and the agriculture sector yesterday.

However, opposition parties say the measures don’t go far enough and Sinn Féin is putting forward a confidence motion in the Government.

Donegal TD and SF Finance Spokespereon Pearse Doherty says the coalition doesn’t understand the struggles of most people………….

 

The coalition will table a countermotion expressing confidence in itself – which will then be debated in the Dáil tomorrow afternoon.

It comes as some Fianna Fáil TDs have criticised the Taoiseach and the Justice Minister for their handling of events at a private meeting this afternoon.

Head of the Independent group in Government, Sean Canney says they will be fully behind the Government tomorrow – with many Independent ministers involved in the deal struck yesterday…………………

 

 

 

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