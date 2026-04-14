Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Confidence motion begins in Dail

The Dail has begun debating a motion of confidence in the government, after voting to suspend Leaders’ Questions and Questions on Promised Legislation.

A Sinn Fein motion of  no-confidence has prompted a counter motion from the government, ahead of the vote later.

When a revised Order of Business was proposed by Chief Whip Mary Butler, Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Whip Padraig MacLochlainn was one of the opposition TDs who objected………

When the Order of Business was passed, Taoiseach Micheal Martin moved the counter motion expressing confidence in the government.

He said opposition TDs are trying to portray the Irish government as not doing as much as others, when in fact, he claimed, the opposite is the case.

The Taoiseach stressed the response to the fuel crisis is ongoing…….

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

“That’s not leadership, that’s arrogance” – Doherty

14 April 2026
Slab 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Slab Road in South Inishowen should be made one way – Murray

14 April 2026
poddail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Confidence motion begins in Dail

14 April 2026
dlcsp
News, Audio, Top Stories

€4.75m available to community safety projects

14 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

“That’s not leadership, that’s arrogance” – Doherty

14 April 2026
Slab 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Slab Road in South Inishowen should be made one way – Murray

14 April 2026
poddail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Confidence motion begins in Dail

14 April 2026
dlcsp
News, Audio, Top Stories

€4.75m available to community safety projects

14 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 14/04/2026

14 April 2026
Credit Union 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Credit Union launch €100,000 fund

14 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube