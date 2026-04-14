Confidence motion begins in Dail

The Dail has begun debating a motion of confidence in the government, after voting to suspend Leaders’ Questions and Questions on Promised Legislation.

A Sinn Fein motion of no-confidence has prompted a counter motion from the government, ahead of the vote later.

When a revised Order of Business was proposed by Chief Whip Mary Butler, Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Whip Padraig MacLochlainn was one of the opposition TDs who objected………

When the Order of Business was passed, Taoiseach Micheal Martin moved the counter motion expressing confidence in the government.

He said opposition TDs are trying to portray the Irish government as not doing as much as others, when in fact, he claimed, the opposite is the case.

The Taoiseach stressed the response to the fuel crisis is ongoing…….