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Slab Road in South Inishowen should be made one way – Murray

An Inishowen councillor is proposing the that the R239 Slab Road linking Burt and Burnfoot be made one way.

Following a number of incidents at the junction of the Slab Road and the N13 Derry Road at Burt, Cllr Jack Murray is proposing that the traffic travelling towards Buncrana from Letterkenny turn left as usual, but traffic heading from Buncrana towards Letterkenny be required to go on to Bridgend and turn right there.

He acknowledges this would be a signicicant decision, and is proposing a countywide consultation.

Cllr Murray says issues such as access to Inch Wildlife Reserve and Vertiv’s car park in Burnfoot will have to be considered……….….

 

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