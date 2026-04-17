Letterkenny added to Living City Initiative

Letterkenny has been officially included in the Living City Initiative.

This was signed off by Tánaiste and Finance Minister, Simon Harris.

A tax relief scheme, it allows property owners to claim tax relief to allow for disused or vacant buildings to be converted or refurbished and brought back into use as homes.

This is active for certain areas of the town.

Other new towns included are: Athlone, Drogheda, Dundalk and Sligo.

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(Release in Full)

Pat the Cope Gallagher Welcomes Inclusion of Letterkenny in Living City Initiative Expansion Local TD Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed the Government’s decision to designate

Letterkenny as one of the five new towns added to the Living City Initiative (LCI), describing it as an important step toward revitalising the town centre and bringing vacant buildings back into productive use.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris, has signed orders formally extending the scheme to, Letterkenny and Sligo. From today, property owners in designated parts of Letterkenny will be eligible to apply for tax relief to refurbish homes, rental properties, or convert buildings for residential or commercial use.

Pat the Cope Gallagher noted that this decision provides meaningful support for Letterkenny’s regeneration efforts, particularly in areas affected by vacancy, dereliction and

under‑use.

A statement from his office highlighted:

This is a positive development for Letterkenny. The Living City Initiative offers practical incentives that can help restore older buildings, encourage town‑centre living, and support the long‑term economic and social vitality of our urban core.

Key Benefits for Letterkenny

• Tax relief for refurbishment of residential and rental properties

• Support for commercial‑to‑residential conversions, including “Living Over the Shop”

• Designation of Special Regeneration Areas (SRAs) targeting parts of Letterkenny

most in need of renewal

• Eligibility extended to buildings constructed before 1975, significantly widening the

number of properties that qualify

• Scheme extended to 2030, providing long‑term certainty for property owners and

investors

Pat the Cope Gallagher added that the scheme aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen Letterkenny’s role as the economic hub of Donegal.

Letterkenny has enormous potential, the statement continued. This initiative provides a real opportunity to breathe new life into the town centre and support sustainable growth for years

to come.