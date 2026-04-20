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£6.6 million ‘Pride in Place’ plan launched in Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council has launched its first “Pride in Place” investment plan, bringing £6.6 million in funding over the next four years.

The initiative, backed by the UK Government, aims to revitalise neighbourhoods, tackle deprivation and support community-led development.

Projects set to benefit include poverty support programmes, health initiatives, and the regeneration of key buildings.

The plan forms part of a wider 10-year £20 million package to improve living conditions and opportunities across the city.

More information on Pride In Place is available here: https://growderrystrabane.com/pride-in-place/.

 

 

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