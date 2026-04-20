Buncrana Community Hospital is not at risk of closure



A meeting regarding the future of Buncrana Community Hospital has heard that the hospital will remain open and that the number of beds will stay at 41, following concerns that it might drop to 30.

Last month saw a protest after it was announced that scheduled renovation work there, initially due to begin last June, would not get underway until the third quarter of this year and would take 18 months to complete.

It was not the first time the project had been pushed back.

A timeline for having a contractor appointed in August was outlined; however, Cllr Fionan Bradley, who called the meeting, says he believes it is subject to change.

The meeting, which included local politicians and community representatives, has been described as hopeful.

Cllr Bradley says a further meeting has also been secured: