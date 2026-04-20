Council of State convened on the International Protection Bill

The Council of State will meet today to discuss the planned overhaul of the asylum system.

President Catherine Connolly has convened a meeting of the council to consider the constitutionality of the International Protection Bill, which would put Ireland’s asylum system in line with the EU Migration Pact.

Among those who sit on the council are former Presidents and Taoisigh, and seven people directly appointed by President Connolly.

Speaking in Spain on her first official overseas trip at the weekend, the President said she was looking forward to receiving their advice.