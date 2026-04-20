Man remanded in custody after incident with police officers

A man has been remanded at Derry Magistrate’s Court today charged with connection with an incident in which two police officers were injured.

19-year-old Cianan Ryan of Rosses Gate Derry faced a total of seven charges in relation to the incident which is said to have occurred on April 17.

Ryan was charged with causing grievious bodily harm with intent to avoid apprehension, three assaults on police, wounding a police officer, resisting arrest and possessing an offensive weapon namely a bottle.

The court heard police were called to a report of a fight in Sackville Street and were given a description of a male.

Police observed an individual matching that description who then made off.

Police stopped him and he was taken to the ground and in the course of that a bottle of Buckfast the defendant was said to be holding smashed.

During a struggle Ryan was said to have been holding some of the broken glass and lashed out and then one of the police officers noticed he was ‘bleeding heavily’ from a gash in his arm and required hospital treatment, another officer had gashes to his hand.

Bail was opposed as a police officer said two officers had to attend hospital after the incident. He added that this was a serious incident.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client was relatively young and had no record. He said that the injuries occurred when the defendant was taken to the ground and the bottle smashed.

The solicitor said that the case could take some time to be dealt with and some of the charges could be reduced.

A prosecutor said that if the charges stayed as they were the case would be going to the Crown Court.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said these were serious offences and she was not minded to grant bail. Ryan was remanded in custody to appear again on May 14.