McConalogue reaffirms commitment to new Buncrana Leisure Centre

Donegal Minister of State Charlie McConalogue has reaffirmed his commitment to delivering a new swimming pool and leisure centre in Buncrana.

Speaking after the publication of the Swimming Facilities Gap Analysis Report by Swim Ireland, which highlighted a shortage of facilities nationwide, he said there is strong demand for pool access that the current infrastructure cannot meet.

€2 million was allocated last November to progress the detailed design of the Buncrana project, with plans to move to tender once that phase is complete.

Minister McConalogue says he remains fully committed to seeing the project delivered for the people of Inishowen, who have been without a pool since 2015: