New late night transport scheme for Buncrana

Culture Minister Patrick O’Donovan has announced a new night time economy initiative for Buncrana.

The One @ One pilot bus scheme will see a new bus service operate at 1am over the May, June, August, and October Bank Holiday Weekends as well as on culture night.

This initiative has been established with the aim of strengthening the night economy of rural areas.

Route 959 will run from Buncrana to Greencastle via Carndonagh.

Other locations included are Sligo and Longford.

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(Release in full)

The Minister for the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan T.D has today announced the launch of ‘The One @ One’, a new late-night transport pilot serving three rural Night-Time Economy locations Sligo, Buncrana and Longford. As rural Night-Time Economy pilot towns, all three locations have consistently identified access to safe, reliable late-night transport as one of the most significant barriers to nighttime participation. This pilot initiative aims to test tailored solutions designed specifically for smaller towns and dispersed rural communities.

Developed as a targeted response to research and extensive local consultation, ‘The One @ One’ will support safer, more accessible travel for residents and visitors while strengthening the vibrancy of the rural night-time economy. The pilot directly aligns with national policy commitments to improve inclusivity, safety and connectivity across Ireland’s rural towns during evening and night-time hours.

The service will operate on several busy weekends and key dates throughout the year, giving people more ways to travel safely after a night out. These trial periods will help partners understand demand, monitor usage, and shape future late-night transport options for rural communities across the country.

This pilot initiative is a partnership between the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, the National Transport Authority, and Local Link, delivered in collaboration with Longford County Council, Donegal County Council, Sligo County Council and Sligo BID.

Announcing the pilot initiative today, Minister Patrick O’Donovan said:

“I’m very aware that rural areas can face greater challenges than larger urban centres, when it comes to transport and accessing night-time activities. That’s why I’m delighted to support the launch of this pilot initiative as part of the Night-Time Economy programme. It’s especially encouraging to see the strong collaboration between the three counties and their local authorities in working together to address shared needs.”

Speaking today, Ed Betagh, Local Link Programme Manager, National Transport Authority said:

“NTA is a strong supporter of the Night-Time Economy and understands the importance of improving our public transport network to ensure our passengers can get home from work or from a night out with friends later in the evening. We are already investing in late night services in cities and towns across the country, and this pilot project will bring these benefits to even more people.”

The 1am bus service will be operated by Local Link and will run on the following routes:

Buncrana – Route 959: Buncrana to Greencastle via Carndonagh

Sligo – Route 981: Markievicz Road to Rockfield

Longford – Route 865: Longford Centre to Granard

The introduction of ‘The One @ One’ marks an important step in enhancing accessibility, safety and vibrancy within Ireland’s rural night-time economy. This pilot will help ensure that more people can enjoy what their towns have to offer confident that they have a safe way to get home at the end of the night.