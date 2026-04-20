No start for A5 road project this year

Construction on the A5 will not begin this year.

The commitment was given by Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins during a meeting with the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The UFU says its members, including farmers whose land is affected by the project, have been seeking clarity over compulsory purchase and compensation issues linked to the long-delayed scheme.

They added that having this commitment will allow those impacted to plan ahead accordingly for the months ahead.

The A5 has long been regarded as one of the North’s most dangerous roads, with around 60 fatalities recorded on the route since the scheme was first approved in 2007.