The Greg Hughes Show Monday 20/04/2026

Donal Kavanagh is in the hot seat this morning.
Following our morning look at the headlines, David Fitzgerald , CEO of the Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland discusses the need for a continuous insurance policy to be introduced to tackle the rise in uninsured drivers on Irish roads.
Aine Flynn, Director of the Decision Support Service speaks about the importance of designating an Enduring Power of Attorney, and previews a public meeting and information day next month in Ballybofey.
Brendan Devenney previews tonight’s DL debate which comes live from the St Eunan’s Clubhouse at O’Donnell Park ahead of the Championship clash with Down at the weekend. We also discus the growth of hurling in Donegal.
Lisa McDaniel, Donegal County Council’s Community Water Officer speaks to us about a public meeting in Falcarragh this week to discuss water quality in local rivers and lakes, stressing that the local community are the council’s eyes and ears.
Cllr Declan Meehan discusses the imminent formation of a Town Team in Rathmullan, while Cllr Pauric McGarvey discusses vandalism at the public toilets in Ramelton, which has led to a decision to close them from 5pm daily from now on.
We conclude with a conversion with Fr Brian O’Fearraigh marking a year since the destruction of St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg in a fire in the early hours of Easter Monday last year.
Listen back to the full show below :
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