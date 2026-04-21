Car window smashed during incident in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at Robinson Hall carpark, Port Road, Letterkenny, on Saturday, the 18th of April, between approximately 4.40pm and 4.50pm.

During the incident, the passenger side window of a parked car was smashed, and damage was also caused to the steering column.

Gardaí have made an appeal to anyone who may have travelled along the Port Road with a dash-cam between 4.30pm and 5pm on that date to make the footage available.

They are particularly interested in hearing about any sightings of a male in the area who was wearing a black and white hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms.

Those with relevant information should contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.