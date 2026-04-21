Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Car window smashed during incident in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at Robinson Hall carpark, Port Road, Letterkenny, on Saturday, the 18th of April, between approximately 4.40pm and 4.50pm.

During the incident, the passenger side window of a parked car was smashed, and damage was also caused to the steering column.

Gardaí have made an appeal to anyone who may have travelled along the Port Road with a dash-cam between 4.30pm and 5pm on that date to make the footage available.

They are particularly interested in hearing about any sightings of a male in the area who was wearing a black and white hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms.

Those with relevant information should contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 21/04/2026

21 April 2026
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

CCTV assists after caravan theft in Newtowncunningham

21 April 2026
Break In Burglary
News

Man charged to court after Donegal Town burglary

21 April 2026
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Letterkenny RTC

21 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 21/04/2026

21 April 2026
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

CCTV assists after caravan theft in Newtowncunningham

21 April 2026
Break In Burglary
News

Man charged to court after Donegal Town burglary

21 April 2026
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Letterkenny RTC

21 April 2026
car window smash
News, Top Stories

Car window smashed in Carndonagh criminal damage

21 April 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Appeal for information after Lifford car theft

21 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube