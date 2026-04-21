Carrigans missing person search ends safely

A search operation took place in Carrigans at the end of last month following reports of a missing person.

Gardaí, the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team, the Coast Guard at Malin Head and the Rescue 118 helicopter were deployed.

An on-the-ground search of a forested area was assisted by the aerial team, which identified areas of interest.

Following the conclusion of the searches, all teams stood down and returned to base. It was later confirmed that the missing person had been located elsewhere and is safe.