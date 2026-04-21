Donegal U20’s should be confident going into Tyrone battle – Brendan Kilcoyne Preview

The Ulster U20 Football Championship is down to the semi final stage with Donegal taking on defending champions Tyrone and Armagh playing host to Monaghan.

The Donegal Tyrone game at St Mary’s in Convoy has a 7.30pm start on Wednesday evening and the game will be LIVE on Highland with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Maureen O’Donnell in association with McKenna’s Londis Buncrana & Eurospar Moville.

The game is also a repeat of last years final which Tyrone won. Tyrone are going for three in a row Ulster and All Ireland titles this year.

Donegal beat Derry in their final group game to seal an automatic last four slot. Brendan Kilcoyne says that win will have given Donegal huge confidence going into this game against the All Ireland champions.