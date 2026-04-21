Latest report shows mixed picture for crime in Donegal

The Donegal Local Community Safety Partnership has been presented with a report on crimes and incidents in the year from March 2025 to the end of last month.

The report was presented by Superintendent Siobhan Mollohan, who has responsibility for the Donegal North Community Engagement Functional Area.

There was a reduction of 26% in non-residential burglaries from 54 to 40 and a reduction of 8% in residential burglaries from 68 to 62.

Thefts in general were up from 222 to 255, but instances of thefts from shops were down almost 9%.

Domestic incidents were down almost 7% from 1573 to 1474, and there were also reductions in rape from 52 to 44, and sexual assaults from 149 to 79.

Personal drug possession detections were also down.

Fraud cases are substantially up this year.

On the roads, over the 12 months to the end of March, there have been 47 serious injury collisions, down from 62 over the previous year.

There have been three deaths on Donegal’s roads so far this year, and 11 in total in 2025.

Superintendent Mollohan pointed out that there have been 44 mental health detentions and interventions in the first three months of the year, a figure which was described as worrying by the Committee’s Chair, Cllr Gerry McMonagle and other members.

Superintendent Mollohan said there is a reinvigorated relationship with the PSNI, and regular meetings take place in the region, and acknowledged that the new Community Engagement Functional model is still being embedded.

She concluded that the area’s service plan, to which members of the committee have contributed, will be published shortly.