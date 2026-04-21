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Letterkenny Chambers of Commerce to meet Oireachtas Committee at Leinster House today


The Letterkenny and Derry Chambers of Commerce are travelling to Leinster House today.

They are meeting with the Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.

Representatives from seven chambers of commerce across Ireland will be in attendance, with proceedings getting underway at 11am.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Committee Leas-Cathaoirleach, Deputy David Maxwell, says the focus will be on cross-border collaboration and how policy, investment and infrastructure can better support sustainable economic development across the region.

He says key issues for discussion include initiatives to accelerate the all-island economy, adding that strengthening trade corridors and shared infrastructure can boost investment for businesses on both sides of the border.

Deputy Maxwell added that the meeting will also examine how chambers act as regional business networks, representing, connecting and supporting companies of all sizes, and how their work can influence policy in areas such as enterprise, infrastructure, skills and planning.

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