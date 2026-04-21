Man enters car during incident in Oldtown, Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing for the assistance of the public after an incident that occurred in the area of Luí Na Gréine, Oldtown, Letterkenny, on Saturday, the 18th of April, shortly before 11.30pm.

A resident in the area heard a bang and looked out to see a man in the back of her parked car outside.

Another man was standing nearby.

Upon realising that they had been disturbed, the two men jumped the fence and fled.

The men were described as being in their 20’s and one was wearing a black jumper.

The rear windscreen of the car had been smashed during the course of the incident. Nothing was stolen.

Gardaí appeal to anyone who may have observed two men on foot in that area around that time to get in touch with Letterkenny Garda Station.