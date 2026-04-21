Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Man enters car during incident in Oldtown, Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing for the assistance of the public after an incident that occurred in the area of Luí Na Gréine, Oldtown, Letterkenny, on Saturday, the 18th of April, shortly before 11.30pm.

A resident in the area heard a bang and looked out to see a man in the back of her parked car outside.

Another man was standing nearby.

Upon realising that they had been disturbed, the two men jumped the fence and fled.

The men were described as being in their 20’s and one was wearing a black jumper.

The rear windscreen of the car had been smashed during the course of the incident. Nothing was stolen.

Gardaí appeal to anyone who may have observed two men on foot in that area around that time to get in touch with Letterkenny Garda Station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 21/04/2026

21 April 2026
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

CCTV assists after caravan theft in Newtowncunningham

21 April 2026
Break In Burglary
News

Man charged to court after Donegal Town burglary

21 April 2026
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Letterkenny RTC

21 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 21/04/2026

21 April 2026
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

CCTV assists after caravan theft in Newtowncunningham

21 April 2026
Break In Burglary
News

Man charged to court after Donegal Town burglary

21 April 2026
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Letterkenny RTC

21 April 2026
car window smash
News, Top Stories

Car window smashed in Carndonagh criminal damage

21 April 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Appeal for information after Lifford car theft

21 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube