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No charges after €40k drug haul in Dunfanaghy

A man in his 50s has been released without charge in relation to the seizure of €40,000 of controlled drugs in Dunfanaghy on Sunday last.

Searches were carried out at a house which also saw the seizure of €12,000 in cash, cannabis plants and herb, cocaine, MDMA and quantities of tablets including benzodiazepines.

The man was arrested at the scene and detained.

He was subsequently released.

The drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

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