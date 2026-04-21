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Senator Blaney urges business leaders to back A5 project

A Donegal senator is urging the Chambers of Commerce in Northern Ireland to lobby for progress on the long-delayed A5 project.

It follows confirmation yesterday from NI Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins that construction will not begin before January 1st, 2027, following discussions with the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The scheme was first approved in 2007, but has faced delays, including appeals from landowners over compensation.

Campaigners say the route must be made safer as a matter of urgency, with nearly 60 deaths recorded over the past two decades.

Senator Niall Blaney was speaking at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement this afternoon, attended by Chambers of Commerce from Letterkenny and Derry, and says the Irish Government has done all it can:

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