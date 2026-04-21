Two men injured in Buncrana assaults

Two men have suffered injuries, with one seriously injured, during assaults in Buncrana.

Gardaí are investigating both assault incidents that occurred in the area of Main Street, Buncrana, in the early hours of Sunday, the 5th of April.

The first incident, involving a group of men, occurred at approximately 00.30am.

One man sustained injuries as a result.

The same men are believed to have been involved in the second altercation, again at Main St., Buncrana, between approximately 2.30am and 2.45am.

The previously injured man then sustained further injuries.

He attended hospital to receive medical treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either of these two incidents to get in touch with Gardaí in Buncrana.