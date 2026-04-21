Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Two men injured in Buncrana assaults

Two men have suffered injuries, with one seriously injured, during assaults in Buncrana.

Gardaí are investigating both assault incidents that occurred in the area of Main Street, Buncrana, in the early hours of Sunday, the 5th of April.

The first incident, involving a group of men, occurred at approximately 00.30am.

One man sustained injuries as a result.

The same men are believed to have been involved in the second altercation, again at Main St., Buncrana, between approximately 2.30am and 2.45am.

The previously injured man then sustained further injuries.

He attended hospital to receive medical treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either of these two incidents to get in touch with Gardaí in Buncrana.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 21/04/2026

21 April 2026
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

CCTV assists after caravan theft in Newtowncunningham

21 April 2026
Break In Burglary
News

Man charged to court after Donegal Town burglary

21 April 2026
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Letterkenny RTC

21 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 21/04/2026

21 April 2026
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

CCTV assists after caravan theft in Newtowncunningham

21 April 2026
Break In Burglary
News

Man charged to court after Donegal Town burglary

21 April 2026
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Letterkenny RTC

21 April 2026
car window smash
News, Top Stories

Car window smashed in Carndonagh criminal damage

21 April 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Appeal for information after Lifford car theft

21 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube