Two positive HIQA reports on centres for people with disabilities

Two positive reports have been published by HIQA today relating to centres for people with disabilities in Donegal.

The unannounced inspections took place at Glenrowan house and Lennon Lodge.

The inspection at Glenrowan House took place on December 8th 2025.

Four residents were present in the facility which has a maximum occupancy of five.

The centre was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in all areas.

The inspector’s report said that Glenrowan House was found to provide person-centred and safe care and support to residents.

Residents were supported to make everyday choices in their lives and to do activities that were meaningful to them.

The inspection at Lennon Lodge took place on January 13th of this year.

This was the first inspection of the facility which had been newly designated, two residents were present in a facility with a maximum occupancy of four.

Like Glenrowan House, here was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in all areas.

The inspector’s report noted that ‘The service in this centre was of a good quality. Residents’ needs were assessed and the supports required to meet those needs were in place.

Residents were supported by a team of familiar staff.

(HSE Release on Glenrowan House)

Glenrowan House is a designated centre managed by the Health Service Executive (HSE) and provides residential support for up to five residents. Glenrowan House consists of a four-bedded two-storey house, and a separate one-bedroom annex. A dedicated team of nurses and healthcare assistants provide support to residents, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Transport is provided to accommodate residents accessing community-based facilities and activities.

Glenrowan House was inspected by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) on 08 December 2025. The inspection was an unannounced monitoring inspection.

The HIQA inspector noted in the inspection report, that residents on return from their day service, were observed relaxing in the various communal areas, doing activities of interest such as watching their laptop, relaxing with a staff member and watching a music show on television. Residents communicated to the inspector that they liked their home and were happy there.

During the inspection, twelve regulations were inspected, ten of which were fully compliant and two were found to be substantially compliant.

The HSE has undertaken the following actions to ensure full compliance within this designated centre:

Staff training records have been reviewed and all training certificates are now in place.

A simulated fire drill evacuation has been completed which reflects a scenario of minimum staff working with maximum number of residents.

A company has been sourced to install a wardrobe in residents’ bedroom. The resident has chosen the design for their bedroom using visual aids as per their communication passport.

HSE Disability Services in the Donegal Integrated Healthcare Area will continue to work to ensure that robust governance, quality and safety arrangements are in place within the Glenrowan House designated centre to ensure high quality services are provided to all residents.