DCSP to seek the deployment of a sniffer dog in Donegal

The Donegal Community Safety Partnership is to write to Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly asking that a sniffer dog be based in the county.

Cllr Michael McClafferty told this week’s meeting of the partnership meeting that there was one dog in training nationally last year, but it was not successful, and the dog was never deployed. Another dog is now in training.

Cllr McClafferty says the previous Joint Policing Committee asked three years ago for a dog to be based here, and it’s time the issue was revisited……