Deele College issue advice on fake messages

Deele College in Raphoe has warned parents and guardians of a potential text message scam.

In a Social Media Post the school say that they have been made aware ‘that fraudulent messages are currently circulating claiming to be sent from Deele College.’

They advise people who receive a suspicious message, not to click any links, reply to the sender or share financial or student information.

If people are unsure if a text message is genuine the school have encouraged to contact them directly to confirm.