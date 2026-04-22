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Deele College issue advice on fake messages

Deele College in Raphoe has warned parents and guardians of a potential text message scam.

In a Social Media Post the school say that they have been made aware ‘that fraudulent messages are currently circulating claiming to be sent from Deele College.’

They advise people who receive a suspicious message, not to click any links, reply to the sender or share financial or student information.

If people are unsure if a text message is genuine the school have encouraged to contact them directly to confirm.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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