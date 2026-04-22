Hugh McFadden says Down clash in Letterkenny will be a “massive challenge”

Donegal get their Ulster Senior Football Championship up and running with a quarter-final fixture against Down in Letterkenny this Sunday.

Jim McGuinness’ side come into the game having claimed their second-ever National Football League Division 1 title by beating Kerry in Croke Park last month.

They are also going for three Ulster titles in a row – something no Donegal team has ever managed to achieve.

Down, meanwhile, are also coming into the contest as league champions as they edged the Division 3 decider after extra-time against Wexford.

There is no doubt who the firm favourites for the game are, but experienced Donegal midfielder Hugh McFadden insists The Mourne Men will provide a “massive challenge” this weekend.

The Killybegs man spoke to the media at a press event in the lead up to Sunday’s game and started by reflecting on the progress made throughout the league campaign.

We’ll have full, live match coverage of Donegal against Down with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney from the 3pm throw-in on Sunday afternoon.