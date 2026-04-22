Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Killybegs Coast Guard assist broken-down vessel

Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked to the Inver Bay area yesterday to assist a broken down vessel in the water.

They received the call at 3:15pm and towed the broken-down vessel back to Killybegs Harbour for repairs.

The Coast Guard is reminding those who are taking their vessels out to sea for the first time this season that, as the good weather arrives, they should have their engines serviced by a registered engineer, and where possible, carry an auxiliary engine.

They also highlight the importance of fully serviced life jackets, VHF radios, and a fully charged mobile phone.

With more people taking part in outdoor activities during the good weather, Killybegs Coast Guard is reminding people that if they see anyone in trouble at sea or near the coast to call 999/112 immediately and ask for the Coast Guard.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Close up compassionate young foster parent holding hands of little kid girl, giving psychological help, supporting at home. Sincere different generations family sharing secrets or making peace.
News, Audio, Top Stories

DLCSP Chair concerned at high levels of rape and SA in the county

22 April 2026
deele college
News, Top Stories

Deele College issue advice on fake messages

22 April 2026
Killybegs Coast Guard 1
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Coast Guard assist broken-down vessel

22 April 2026
Cope side by side
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cope raises DCB side-by-side building

22 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Close up compassionate young foster parent holding hands of little kid girl, giving psychological help, supporting at home. Sincere different generations family sharing secrets or making peace.
News, Audio, Top Stories

DLCSP Chair concerned at high levels of rape and SA in the county

22 April 2026
deele college
News, Top Stories

Deele College issue advice on fake messages

22 April 2026
Killybegs Coast Guard 1
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Coast Guard assist broken-down vessel

22 April 2026
Cope side by side
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cope raises DCB side-by-side building

22 April 2026
charlesward
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy slams gaps in care for children with additional needs

22 April 2026
cassie lamb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for youth representation on Donegal Local Safety Partnership Comittee

22 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube