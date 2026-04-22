Killybegs Coast Guard assist broken-down vessel

Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked to the Inver Bay area yesterday to assist a broken down vessel in the water.

They received the call at 3:15pm and towed the broken-down vessel back to Killybegs Harbour for repairs.

The Coast Guard is reminding those who are taking their vessels out to sea for the first time this season that, as the good weather arrives, they should have their engines serviced by a registered engineer, and where possible, carry an auxiliary engine.

They also highlight the importance of fully serviced life jackets, VHF radios, and a fully charged mobile phone.

With more people taking part in outdoor activities during the good weather, Killybegs Coast Guard is reminding people that if they see anyone in trouble at sea or near the coast to call 999/112 immediately and ask for the Coast Guard.